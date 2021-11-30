Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.39 and a 12-month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

