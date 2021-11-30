PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PD opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

