Pamp Network Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00240359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

