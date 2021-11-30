Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 111,769 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,256 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

