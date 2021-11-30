Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Sabre worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sabre by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

