Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.85 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.