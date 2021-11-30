Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Elbit Systems worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,788,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.