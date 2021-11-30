Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 535,249 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535,249 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TechnipFMC worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $130,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

