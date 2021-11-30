Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

