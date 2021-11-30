Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

NYSE:PH traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.06. 1,376,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.71 and its 200-day moving average is $302.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.