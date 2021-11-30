Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $89,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

