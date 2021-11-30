PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $100.86 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00355512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014260 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $682.19 or 0.01194511 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

