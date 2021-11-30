Patrick Weiss Sells 2,801 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

