Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

