PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

