PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $946,516.91 and $2,096.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

