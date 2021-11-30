PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,048.28. The company has a market cap of £419.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. PayPoint has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.69).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,055 shares of company stock worth $6,207,859.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

