Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

DEC stock opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. Diversified Energy has a one year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £844.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.54.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

