Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 158.75 ($2.07).

GNC stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.42. The stock has a market cap of £650.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.68.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

