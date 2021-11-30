Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Trading 1,331.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

