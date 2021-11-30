Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pengana International Equities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Pengana International Equities Company Profile

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

