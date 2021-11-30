PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

