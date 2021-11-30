Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

PYNKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

