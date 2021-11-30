Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Shares of PPIH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.