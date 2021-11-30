Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a growth of 359.6% from the October 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTPI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.