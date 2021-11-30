Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

PM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.46. 66,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

