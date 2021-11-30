Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.30.

Shares of PM opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

