Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,547,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,622,000 after purchasing an additional 774,112 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

PDD opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.16. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

