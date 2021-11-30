Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.