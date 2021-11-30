Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.32.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
