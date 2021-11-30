Pivot Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $745,623.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00241324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.