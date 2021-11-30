Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Up 1.7%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 594,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 682,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Planet 13 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

