Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0097 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $276,585.61 and $635.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

