Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the October 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

