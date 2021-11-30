POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.68. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

