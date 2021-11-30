Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.91 and a 52 week high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

