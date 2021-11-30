Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

