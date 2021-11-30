Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
