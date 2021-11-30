Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 75,481 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,481 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $464.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.51 and a 200-day moving average of $427.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.