Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ONEOK by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

