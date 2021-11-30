Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,700 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,785 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 274,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Shares of FL stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

