Polianta Ltd Invests $1.23 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

NYSE:GPN opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.23 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

