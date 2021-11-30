Polianta Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

OneMain stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

