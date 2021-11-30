Polianta Ltd Invests $7.24 Million in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,000. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF accounts for 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 579.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,699,000 after buying an additional 959,153 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,331,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

