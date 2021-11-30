Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,100 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.