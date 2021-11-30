Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

