Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,704.97

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.97 ($35.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,335.50 ($17.45). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53), with a volume of 1,628,063 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,594 ($20.83).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,704.97.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

