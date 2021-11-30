Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.13% of Porch Group worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,647 shares of company stock worth $3,746,945. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

