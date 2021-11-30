PosEx (PEX) Market Cap Tops $53,434.86

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One PosEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. PosEx has a market cap of $53,434.86 and $40.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PosEx has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PosEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About PosEx

PosEx (PEX) is a coin. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PosEx is a Pow/Pos hybrid cryptocurrency. It has a 30 second block time and uses the SHA256D “

PosEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PosEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PosEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PosEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PosEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PosEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.