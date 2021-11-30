Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Update

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of POW opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

