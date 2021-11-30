PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6,588.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

PPL opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

