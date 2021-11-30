Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.23.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

PD traded down C$2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.56. 106,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$539.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$19.99 and a 1 year high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

